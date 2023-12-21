Jackass star Bam Margera and girlfriend are getting married: ‘They make a very good team’ | Stars

Bam Margera is engaged to his girlfriend Dannii Marie. The Jackass star confirms this to the American entertainment magazine Us Weekly. The couple has been together for six months.

“We are just a very good team,” said 44-year-old Margera. In October he asked his partner if she wanted to marry him. “I never had structure in life before,” says Margera about his engagement. “I always got up with no idea what I was going to do that day.”

According to Margera, Marie helped him to find peace and regularity in his life. “Now I wake up, walk the dogs, do some stretching exercises, exercise. Everything has a structure and is recorded in a schedule. And we do it together. It really is perfect.” In the past, Margera has struggled with addictions several times. He has now been living sober for some time now.

Margera has a son from a previous relationship with Nicole Boyd. The boy’s name is Phoenix.

