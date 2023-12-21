Jackass star Bam Margera and model Dannii Marie get married | Backbiting

#Jackass #star #Bam #Margera #model #Dannii #Marie #married #Backbiting
By our entertainment editors

Dec 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM Update: 2 hours ago

Jackassstar Bam Margera is engaged to model Dannii Marie. The couple has been together for six months.

“We are just a very good team,” 44-year-old Margera told the American entertainment magazine Us Weekly. He asked his partner in October if she wanted to marry him. “Before I never had structure in life. I always got up with no idea what I was going to do that day.”

According to Margera, his fiancée helped him gain peace and regularity in his life. “Now I wake up, I take the dogs for a walk, I do some stretching exercises, I exercise. Everything has a structure and is laid out in a schedule. And we do it together. It’s really perfect.”

Margera has struggled with addictions several times in the past. He has now been living sober for some time now. He is currently working on a film and creating the artwork for a clothing brand.

Margera has a son: Phoenix from a previous relationship with Nicole Boyd.

Bam Margera in Dannii Marie. Photo: Dannii Marie

Image: BrunoPress

Read more about:

BackslapJackass

Also Read:  Mariah Carey's relationship with Bryan Tanaka is said to be over after seven years | Backbiting

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with a record win – Ndoye match winner against Inter
Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with a record win – Ndoye match winner against Inter
Posted on
Texel restaurant owner (39) can no longer eat due to a rare stomach disease
Texel restaurant owner (39) can no longer eat due to a rare stomach disease
Posted on
Tasting of great wines: A Vaudois Merlot in front of big names
Tasting of great wines: A Vaudois Merlot in front of big names
Posted on
The Minister of Culture violated the constitution
The Minister of Culture violated the constitution
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News