Jackass star Bam Margera and model Dannii Marie get married | Backbiting

#Jackass #star #Bam #Margera #model #Dannii #Marie #married #Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Dec 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM Update: 2 hours ago

Jackassstar Bam Margera is engaged to model Dannii Marie. The couple has been together for six months.

“We are just a very good team,” 44-year-old Margera told the American entertainment magazine Us Weekly. He asked his partner in October if she wanted to marry him. “Before I never had structure in life. I always got up with no idea what I was going to do that day.”

According to Margera, his fiancée helped him gain peace and regularity in his life. “Now I wake up, I take the dogs for a walk, I do some stretching exercises, I exercise. Everything has a structure and is laid out in a schedule. And we do it together. It’s really perfect.”

Margera has struggled with addictions several times in the past. He has now been living sober for some time now. He is currently working on a film and creating the artwork for a clothing brand.

Margera has a son: Phoenix from a previous relationship with Nicole Boyd.

Bam Margera in Dannii Marie. Photo: Dannii Marie

Image: BrunoPress

BackslapJackass