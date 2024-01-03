Jackie Chan said ‘no’ to no fewer than three parts of a well-known action franchise

#Jackie #Chan #parts #wellknown #action #franchise

The failed Expend4bles had the fighting qualities of Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais, but the absolute icing on the cake was of course Jackie Chan. However, he firmly rejected this.

And that wasn’t the first time. Because they also wanted the world-famous kung fu stuntman in the ensemble of the big stars for The Expendables 2 (2012) and The Expendables 3 (2014).

Multiple phone calls
During an interview with the website Den of Geek! Chan once talked about his umpteenth chat with writer and leading actor Sylvester Stallone:

“The studio called that Sly wanted me again for the fourth. And I didn’t refuse, but I offered to do it just with him and me. Not with a whole group of people and that I would only appear for five minutes. Because then the audience says ‘Oh’ and suddenly I’m gone again”.

Rush Hour 4?
A buddy movie (which he refers to) that is still in the pipeline, but about which we hear suspiciously little for the time being, is Rush Hour 4. This was announced a year ago by Chan and Chris Tucker.

Also Read:  'There's a lot of fast food in there'

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The UAE and Jordan are discussing developing trade and investment relations
The UAE and Jordan are discussing developing trade and investment relations
Posted on
Most Israelis agree that they want Netanyahu to step down from office
Most Israelis agree that they want Netanyahu to step down from office
Posted on
Petel.bg – news – 5 out of 6 cars in this European country are electric, stop diesel and gasoline
Petel.bg – news – 5 out of 6 cars in this European country are electric, stop diesel and gasoline
Posted on
Leet | This is how to set the Warzone FOV value
Leet | This is how to set the Warzone FOV value
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News