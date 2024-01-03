Jackie Chan said ‘no’ to no fewer than three parts of a well-known action franchise

#Jackie #Chan #parts #wellknown #action #franchise

The failed Expend4bles had the fighting qualities of Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais, but the absolute icing on the cake was of course Jackie Chan. However, he firmly rejected this.

And that wasn’t the first time. Because they also wanted the world-famous kung fu stuntman in the ensemble of the big stars for The Expendables 2 (2012) and The Expendables 3 (2014).

Multiple phone calls

During an interview with the website Den of Geek! Chan once talked about his umpteenth chat with writer and leading actor Sylvester Stallone:

“The studio called that Sly wanted me again for the fourth. And I didn’t refuse, but I offered to do it just with him and me. Not with a whole group of people and that I would only appear for five minutes. Because then the audience says ‘Oh’ and suddenly I’m gone again”.

Rush Hour 4?

A buddy movie (which he refers to) that is still in the pipeline, but about which we hear suspiciously little for the time being, is Rush Hour 4. This was announced a year ago by Chan and Chris Tucker.