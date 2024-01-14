Jackpot! What kind of pension does Gigi Becali have?

#Jackpot #kind #pension #Gigi #Becali

Publication date: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 4:15 p.m

Date of update: Sunday 14 January 2024, 16:14

The red-blues are currently away in the training camp in Antalya, to prepare for the restart of the Romanian Superliga, where FCSB occupies the first position with 44 points after 21 stages.

According to cancan.ro, Gigi Becali would have a monthly pension of 2500 euros, after having worked as an MEP. But this is not the only money that the landowner from Pipera receives.

The cited source also wrote that since 2008 Gigi Becali has contributed with 50 thousand euros monthly to benefit from a private pension. If the businessman did not stop depositing the amount, then the financier would collect another 45 thousand euros.

in the championship FCSB has recorded 13 wins, five draws and three defeats so far. In the last stage, the red-blues beat Poli Iași away 3-1.

In the regular season of the Romanian Superleague, for FCSB, the match against UTA Arad follows on Monday, January 22, from 20:00. The match will be LIVE TEXT on www.sport.ro, but also on Facebook Sport.ro.

Siyabonga Ngezana described Gigi Becali in just two words

Siyabonga Ngezana earned his starting place at FCSB with his performances solid. He was signed by Gigi Becali in the summer from Kaizer Chiefs.

“(no: How has your life changed since you came to Romania?) It hasn’t changed much, I’m happy to play football in this country as well. I’m taking everything step by step. I can’t say that I adapted very easily , but with the help of my colleagues, to whom I thank, it is much better now.

(no Has anyone from South Africa asked you about Gigi Becali?) They were generally South African journalists. I told them he was a good guy, that’s the only thing I said about him.”said Siyabonga Ngezana, according to as.ro.