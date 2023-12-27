Jacqueline has a threesome: ‘I enjoy making him watch and wait’ | Columns & Opinion

#Jacqueline #threesome #enjoy #making #watch #wait #Columns #Opinion

Jacqueline is 48 and lives with her 12-year-old daughter in Overveen. After a relationship of fourteen years, she has now been single for a year. During her dating adventures, she develops a strong preference for younger men. In her podcast LUST she looks for what she really wants. At VROUW, Jacqueline describes the details of her most intense adventures. Today she shares her latest column.

‘Does he have nice thighs? I love that so much…’ A few weeks ago I talked about lunch with friend Sarah in a column. 20 years ago we had a wild night with her then boyfriend. We are now going to do this beautifully (and better) with Bas, also known as the ‘cleaner’, known from one of my first columns. The freshest, sportiest and most beautifully reared specimen from the stable and with the most beautiful thighs. We have kept in touch occasionally after our adventures at the beginning of this year and he now kicks the stable door (with his beautiful thighs) like a wild horse. He cannot possibly resist this invitation.

Tightly stretched silicone

Twenty years ago we had a box of rosé champagne, now it’s sober. This is strange, bizarrely exciting to the point of being shy. However, Bas is never shy and comes in with his big eager eyes. “I’m ready,” he says with a smile, but I’ve decided that I’m going to ‘just’ massage Sarah first and that, depending on how things go, he can join in later. Bas is young, has endless energy and is looking forward to two women who are both more than 14 years older than him. I enjoy making him watch and wait. Sarah lies on her stomach on the table, naked and under a large sheet. The table is covered with a tightly stretched silicone fitted sheet and rubbed with warm oil. So I can go over her back but also slide under her body with my hands.

“It will be an interplay of hands, mouths and much more”

Massaging always calms me down and I soon lose all tension and anxiety. The sheet shifts and soon it is completely gone. I feel Sarah’s accelerated breathing and notice Bas’ intense excitement. With myself too, of course. At one point Sarah has turned around, in a kind of trance and I decide to climb onto the table and kiss her. I no longer have eyes for Bas, who apparently suddenly stands naked next to the table and slides his hands over my buttocks. I put one leg on the ground and Bas doesn’t hesitate for a second. He grabs me and Sarah comes up with him. We move to the bed and it becomes an interplay of hands, mouths and much more. We are three bodies and I am no longer concerned with ‘I am now doing something with a woman or a man’, we are three excited people who enjoy each other. Sometimes Sarah and I play together with him, looking at each other mischievously, sometimes we are just absorbed in each other and Bas finds his role in between. What a 3D experience, it goes slowly, sometimes quickly and because none of us have a bond with each other, there is no jealousy or ‘possessiveness’. Sometimes just looking, or being looked at, is also wonderful, I notice, and all three of us have that.

Enjoy life

From start to finish it takes 3.5 hours. Wow. Bas needs to shower (of course) and has to go to football training. The thighs are tired but he is so full of adrenaline that this young god can handle it. Sarah and I lie in bed chatting while he dresses before our eyes, feeling wonderfully fresh again. His eyes shine and so do ours. He says goodbye to us with a kiss and we decide to cook together. As I always say at the end of my podcast: enjoy life, because it’s too short not to.

This was the last column of ‘A dating life of a cougar’.

