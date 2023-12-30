JADEMALL Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro Illuminated Keyboard Case

#JADEMALL #Xiaomi #Pad #Pro #Illuminated #Keyboard #Case

Unique features of the Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard

The innovative, colorfully illuminated Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard has been specially developed for the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro (11 inch, 2023). This exclusive keyboard guarantees outstanding compatibility with your tablet and allows comfortable typing in all lighting conditions: from normal lighting conditions to complete darkness. You have the opportunity to choose the one you like best from numerous, fantastic colors.

Removable and flexible

The detachable Bluetooth magnetic keyboard ensures maximum flexibility when switching between a lightweight laptop and your Xiaomi Pad 6. The connection is quick and easy, so you’ll be ready for different uses in seconds.

Advantages of the Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard

The highlight of the Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard is the combination of portability and protection. The super slim design adds minimal weight while still protecting your tablet from scratches, bumps and bumps. With the non-slip design and 360° full protection, you no longer have to worry about falling accidents, damage or scratches.

Practical functions

The Xiaomi Pad 5 case with pen tray ensures that the pencil can always be transported safely. The precise cutouts allow easy access to all functions and controls. The typing experience on the comfortable Xiaomi Pad keyboard is excellent thanks to the tactile feedback with every keystroke. The lightweight keys help you write faster and more accurately than would be possible on a touchscreen.

The longevity of the battery is another plus of the Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard. At just 8mm thick and weighing 214g, the keyboard is lightweight and portable. The battery takes 2 hours to fully charge and lasts up to 100 hours without lighting and a full 10 hours with lighting.

Premium Service

If you have any questions or problems, you can contact customer service at any time. With a Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard, you will always receive first-class help and will never be left out in the cold if you have any problems or concerns!

