Jae-Ok Yoon met with the advisory group, “Desperate crisis… Forming a leadership system that meets the public’s expectations”

#JaeOk #Yoon #met #advisory #group #Desperate #crisis #Forming #leadership #system #meets #publics #expectations

Yoon Jae-ok, acting representative of the People Power Party, is speaking at a joint meeting of National Assembly members and party council chairpersons held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul on the 18th. 2023.12.18/News1 © News1 Reporter Song Won-young



Yoon Jae-ok, acting leader and floor leader of the People’s Power Party, met with the party’s standing advisory group on the 20th and said, “If you guide us on how to win the general election by forming a leadership system that suits the people’s expectations, it will be a great help in decision-making.” requested.

At a meeting of the party leadership and standing advisors held at a restaurant in Yeouido, Seoul this morning, floor leader Yoon said, “With the ruling and opposition parties leading the ruling and opposition parties, the National Assembly is facing a situation where the Democratic Party is overloading with legislation, and internally, the party is reorganizing its leadership system following the resignation of former leader Kim Ki-hyun. “We are in a desperate crisis situation where we have to prepare for next year’s general elections,” he said.

Floor Leader Yoon said, “The party is facing a very difficult situation,” and “I am working hard to resolve this situation by taking on the role of acting authority, but after listening to the advisors who are great adults in the party and my spiritual support, I am having a great time in making decisions.” “We brought you here to get help,” he emphasized.

In response, standing advisor Shin Young-gyun said, “It is a very important time with only 3 to 4 months left before the general election. The party leader also resigned during this important time. It is very difficult, but I am grateful that Acting President Yoon is leading the party calmly and quietly. “I’m doing it,” he said.

He said, “I hope that we will be able to win the general election based on the standing advisor’s long political experience.”

[email protected]

Copyright ⓒ News1. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction, redistribution, and use of AI learning are prohibited.