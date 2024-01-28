Jaime Munguía vs John Ryder LIVE watch free, online streaming

#Jaime #Munguía #John #Ryder #LIVE #watch #free #online #streaming

Jaime Munguía vs John Ryder is the main fight this Saturday, January 27, through Azteca 7, La Casa del Boxeo. Both boxers, last Friday, January 26, registered a weight of 167.8 pounds, corresponding to the super middleweight category, for their fight at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, the home of the Suns, an NBA team.

Nearly 20 thousand people will witness the confrontation between Jaime Munguía and John Ryder in the Arizona desert; However, at 10:00 p.m., in the time of the center of the Mexican Republic, you can enjoy the fight on the Azteca 7 signal with the Box Azteca Team made up of Rafa Ayala, Rodolfo Vargas, César Castro, Don Eduardo Lamazón and The Grand Mexican Champion, Julio César Chávez.

The preview of the fight Jaime Munguía vs John Ryder | Aztec Box

Through the digital platforms of TV Azteca Deportes, the Press Conference and Weighing Ceremony was held where Jaime Munguía and John Ryder exchanged statements and glances prior to their fight; Both expressed, in the microphones, what they expect from the fight and what their preparation was like to arrive in shape at the ring at the Footprint Center.

For the microphones of TV Azteca Deportes, Jaime Munguía confessed that it has been one of the fights in which he has struggled the least to make weight; The fight this Saturday, January 27, will be the second for the one born in Tijuana, Baja California, in the 168-pound super middleweight category.

While John Ryder will have his second fight against a Mexican boxer in a row; In May 2023, he faced Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, where the Briton suffered his sixth victory in his professional career: the judges determined the victory for the local.

