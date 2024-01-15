Jairo Concha and the 3 reasons why he left Alianza Lima to sign for Universitario

#Jairo #Concha #reasons #left #Alianza #Lima #sign #Universitario

Find out what are the three strong reasons that made Jairo Concha decide not to renew with Alianza Lima to become a Universitario player.

Jairo Concha had reasons to leave Alianza Lima, where he was a two-time champion. | Libero Composition | Libero Composition

Some Alianza Lima fans continue to express their surprise and annoyance at the high-profile signing of Jairo Concha for Universitario, since the blue and white fans expected the midfielder to sign a renewal with the La Victoria club, something that did not come to fruition.

As recalled, the national midfielder ended his contract with the Grones in the last month of 2023, and at the beginning of 2024 he was presented by the Creams a few days ago, being the most high-profile contract in the transfer market.

Therefore, in Libero We tell you the reasons that made it Jairo Concha signed for the classic rival of the blue and white, being a blow for several close fans.

1.- Trust

Jairo Concha He was an important piece in 2021, however, he felt that sports management did not give him that place. Proof of this is that in 2023 they brought several players in his position, such as Andrade, Cueva, not to mention that Lavandeira was already there. That really wore down the player and his surroundings.

2.- Economic

During your stay at alliance, his salary was less than several players. He was not even among the six highest-paid players on the team, despite being a two-time champion. In 2023 there were players who earned more than him as substitutes. By 2024 he was going to be one of the highest paid in the championship, but after what he experienced, he refused to renew.

3.- It did not have a showcase

One of the things that Jairo Concha wanted when coming to Alianza was to compete in a Libertadores Cup. However, when he was at his best, the midfielder was relegated to the substitute bench at the start of 2023. He did not play more than 40 minutes in the six group stage matches, so it was difficult to be seen in the abroad.

These three reasons were fundamental for the midfielder to go to Ate’s rival, where he signed for three years and hopes to be a crucial piece in the team’s scheme. Fabian Bustos.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel