Jairo Concha to Sports University: former Alianza Lima footballer reached an agreement with the cream team and will be at the centenary of the U | Sports

Jairo Concha played for Alianza Lima and Universidad San Martín in Peruvian soccer.

Jairo Concha will be a new player University of Sports. After a few days of talks between both parties, the Peruvian national team midfielder will finally be part of the 2024 cream squad, which will face the centenary year. As journalist Gustavo Peralta from Líbero learned, Concha reached an agreement with the merengue team this Wednesday, January 10, and will join the student team after his time at Alianza Lima, a club with which he won two-time champion.

“Closed: Jairo Concha will play for Universitario de Deportes,” the communicator published on his X account, formerly Twitter. In addition, he specified that the 24-year-old player signed a 3-year contract with the ‘U’.

University makes the signing of Jairo Concha official with an unpublished photo and video

After hearing this news, Universitario used its social networks to first share a photograph of Jairo Concha as a child, posing in front of an image of Lolo Fernández and the club’s shield.

Photography shared by the merengue club. Photo: University/X

Minutes later, the ‘U’ published a video and recreated the image of Concha as a child, and then made a transition and made the midfielder appear with the team’s current shirt.

Now, Jairo Concha will join the preseason that the Ate team has been carrying out at the Campomar training center and will be under the command of Argentine coach Fabián Bustos.

Jairo Concha as a child posing with the image of Lolo Fernández. Photo: diffusion

What were Jairo Concha’s statistics in Alianza Lima?

The national midfielder came to the intimate team in February 2020 from the San Martín club, the team where he trained. After 3 years in Alianza and becoming two-time national champion, Concha played a total of 103 official matches in which he scored 12 goals, provided 11 assists and played 7,671 minutes.

