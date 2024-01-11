Jakarta drops position, but traffic jams increase

#Jakarta #drops #position #traffic #jams #increase

Jakarta –

TomTom, a company that specializes in geolocation technology, released the 13th edition of the TomTom Traffic Index which lists the most congested cities in the world in 2023. In this index, Jakarta is in 30th position on the list of the most congested cities in the world.

Jakarta’s position on the list of world’s most congested cities fell from 29th in 2022 to 30th in 2023. However, according to TomTom data, congestion in Jakarta actually increased last year.

To cover a distance of 10 km, drivers in Jakarta will need an average of 23 minutes 20 seconds in 2023. In fact, in 2022 it was recorded that for a 10 km trip the average time needed was 22 minutes 40 seconds. This means that traveling 10 km in 2023 will be 40 seconds slower than in 2022.

The average speed in Jakarta during rush hour is 21 km/hour in 2023. The average speed in 2023 is down or slower than the previous year. In 2022, TomTom recorded that the average speed in Jakarta will reach 22 km/hour.

During a year, Jakarta residents waste 117 hours or the equivalent of 4 days and 21 hours because they drive during traffic jams. This figure is 10 hours 21 minutes longer than in 2022.

TomTom Traffic Index surveys 387 cities worldwide in 55 countries and 6 continents. TomTom Traffic Index evaluates cities around the world based on average travel time, fuel costs and CO2 emissions.

TomTom Traffic Index is based on data from more than 600 million in-car navigation systems and smartphones. For each city (both the city center and the wider metropolitan area), TomTom calculated the average journey time per kilometer of the time it would take to cover millions of kilometers traveled across the network in 2023.

“Increased fuel costs and fuel consumption resulting from longer commute times are clearly impacting the budgets of motorists who have to use their cars every day to get to work. In more than 60% of the 351 cities where TomTom collects fuel prices, the average fuel budget “fuel consumption will increase by 15% or more between 2021 and 2023. This increase in consumption naturally has a direct impact on average CO2 emissions per vehicle,” said TomTom in a press release, Wednesday (10/1/2024).

The following is a list of the 30 most congested cities in the world according to the TomTom Traffic Index:

London, England

Dublin, Ireland

Toronto, Canada

Milan, Italy

Lima, Peru

Bengaluru, India

Pune, India

Bucharest, Rumania

Manila, Philippines

Brussels, Belgia

Taichung, Taiwan

Rome Italy

Mexico City, Mexico

Sapporo, Japan

Bordeaux, Francis

Paris, France

Kaoshiung, Taiwan

Turin, Italy

Bogota, Colombia

New York, United States

Wroclaw, Polandia

Geneva, Switzerland

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Messina, Italy

Nagoya, Japan

Hamburg, Germany

Tokyo, Japan

Zurich, Swiss

Manchester, England

Jakarta, Indonesia.

Watch DetikPagi Live:

Watch the video “Jakarta is not included, these are the 10 most congested cities in the world 2021”

(rgr/your)