Jakob Pöltl with a double-double in Toronto’s win

The newly formed Toronto Raptors started the new year in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with a win. The Canadians won on Monday (local time) against the Cleveland Cavaliers 124:121. Jakob Pöltl recorded a double-double for the twelfth time in the season. In addition to 14 points and eleven rebounds, the statistics showed four assists and three blocks for him. The 28-year-old center from Vienna was on the floor for 37:07 minutes.

The debuts of the newcomers from the New York Knicks were also successful. RJ Barrett scored 19 points and nine rebounds, among other things. Immanuel Quickley had 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Both were part of coach Darko Rajakovic’s starting lineup. Quickley scored the Raptors’ first goal from a distance after a pass from Barrett.

The Canadians got off to a strong start, leading 41:32 after the first period and even 59:40 in the middle of the second quarter before things got very close. With the score at 121-120 and seven seconds on the clock, Barrett stayed sharp at the free throw line and converted twice. Pascal Siakam was the Canadians’ top scorer with 36 points.

“We started particularly strong offensively,” said Pöltl, but the Cavaliers “came back with some difficult throws. Although we missed a few free throws in the last quarter (seven out of 16, note), we managed to stay calm and “To make important plays at both ends. I’m happy for the two new guys that they were able to ignite new fire at the beginning of the year,” said the local NBA pioneer.

Toronto now has six games away from home up to and including January 12th. Starting with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, the game will only be against teams from the Western Conference.

The New York Knicks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, the leader in the NBA West, 112:106. Julius Randle scored 39 points for the Big Apple franchise. Pöltl’s previous teammate OG Anunoby made his debut in the starting lineup with 17 points and six rebounds. The “Wolves” initially missed their 25th win of the season, as did the Milwaukee Bucks, who lost to the Indiana Pacers 113:122 despite a triple-double from Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points, 18 rebounds, eleven assists). Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points for the winners. The Pacers’ reserves combined for no less than 70 points.

The Detroit Pistons did not gain any new momentum from Saturday’s 129:127 win against Toronto. The bottom team in the NBA lost to the Houston Rockets 113:136.

