Jákobsonei 12 points in a lost Turkish championship match

“Emlak Konut” recognized the superiority of Istanbul “Galatasaray” at home with 85:93 (20:28, 19:16, 21:26, 25:23).

Jákobsone played 21 minutes and 54 seconds, made both two two-point shots, as well as two of the three long-range shots and free throws. The Latvian also had one rebound, three assists, three points, a negative +/- indicator (-8) and 14 efficiency coefficient points.

Ellena Smitta stood out for the home team with 25 points, while Nališa Smitta and Maiša Ellena collected 27+12 and 26+13 points and rebounds for the winners, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kitty Lax scored two points, while her represented Istanbul “Fenerbahce” won 76:54 (18:15, 18:11, 19:15, 21:13) over “Mersin” basketball players.

Laksa, playing 19 minutes and 28 seconds, made one of three two-point shots and missed all three long shots, had three rebounds, one assist, one steal, two fouls, and had the best +/- on the team (+25 ) and accumulated two efficiency ratio points.

Natasa Howard scored 21 points and 12 rebounds for Fenerbahce, while former TTT Riga player Marina Maybrija scored 25 points for the opponents.

“Fenerbahce” is the leader of the Turkish championship with 15 successes in the same matches, while “Emlak Konut” is in seventh place with a balance of 7-8.

Istanbul “Fenerbahce” became the champion of Turkey last season.