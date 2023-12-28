James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan (70) will soon appear in court | Stars

#James #Bond #actor #Pierce #Brosnan #court #Stars

Pierce Brosnan, the actor who played James Bond four times, must appear in court early next year. The American film star is accused of trespassing and is expected in court on January 23.

On November 1, he allegedly violated Yellowstone National Park rules when he entered prohibited areas of the nature reserve.

Employees of the national park in the United States, mainly in the state of Wyoming, state that the James Bond actor decided to take a closer look at the thermal springs, but this is strictly prohibited. The hot springs can reach temperatures of up to 82 degrees, making them life-threatening. In the past, more than 20 people have been killed by some of Yellowstone’s 10,000 springs.

With his action, Brosnan risks a fine of $5,000. That’s change compared to his estimated net worth of $200 million.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  3 great Christmas movies on Netflix to watch tonight

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tremor in Mexico today, December 28 – live report of latest earthquakes via SSN | National Seismological Service | MIX
Tremor in Mexico today, December 28 – live report of latest earthquakes via SSN | National Seismological Service | MIX
Posted on
The Romanian House of Representatives rejected the autonomy drafts for Székelyföld and Transylvanian Hungarians
The Romanian House of Representatives rejected the autonomy drafts for Székelyföld and Transylvanian Hungarians
Posted on
These are the most important dates to pay attention to in 2024
These are the most important dates to pay attention to in 2024
Posted on
New iPads didn’t come this year, Apple’s sales dropped by millions
New iPads didn’t come this year, Apple’s sales dropped by millions
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News