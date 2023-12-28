James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan (70) will soon appear in court | Stars

#James #Bond #actor #Pierce #Brosnan #court #Stars

Pierce Brosnan, the actor who played James Bond four times, must appear in court early next year. The American film star is accused of trespassing and is expected in court on January 23.

On November 1, he allegedly violated Yellowstone National Park rules when he entered prohibited areas of the nature reserve.

Employees of the national park in the United States, mainly in the state of Wyoming, state that the James Bond actor decided to take a closer look at the thermal springs, but this is strictly prohibited. The hot springs can reach temperatures of up to 82 degrees, making them life-threatening. In the past, more than 20 people have been killed by some of Yellowstone’s 10,000 springs.

With his action, Brosnan risks a fine of $5,000. That’s change compared to his estimated net worth of $200 million.

