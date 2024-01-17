James Bond star Pierce Brosnan denies illegal hike in Yellowstone Park | Stars

#James #Bond #star #Pierce #Brosnan #denies #illegal #hike #Yellowstone #Park #Stars

Pierce Brosnan disagrees that he has been charged with trespassing in Yellowstone National Park. The former James Bond actor has pleaded not guilty in the case, the BBC reports.

During the walk, Brosnan allegedly left the designated walking path, among other things. Visitors who violate the rules can be punished with up to six months in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 dollars (about 4,600 euros). The Irish actor’s alleged banned hike took place on November 1. He was in the area at the time for the shooting of the western film The Unholy Trinity, in which Samuel L. Jackson also plays a role.

The 70-year-old was initially scheduled to appear in court in Wyoming on January 23. But the actor asked the judge for a virtual hearing. That request was granted and the hearing will now take place on February 20.

Accidents happen more often in the famous national park because hikers go off the path. For example, several people died after falling into scalding hot water springs in the park.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.