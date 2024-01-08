James Morrison in deep mourning after the death of wife Gill Catchpole (45) | Stars

Gill Catchpole, the wife of British singer James Morrison (39), was found dead in their home on Friday, January 5. Morrison is ‘devastated’ and will now have to raise their two daughters, aged fifteen and five respectively. Catchpole was 45 years old.

Although the cause of death is currently unknown, a source close to the family has confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances. About fourteen months before her death, the café owner underwent a major kidney transplant.

“Gill was found dead at the family’s home in Whitminster on Friday. James is devastated and is currently being supported by his family. He is keeping it together for their girls, but has asked that the family be left alone to mourn,” British media said.

The couple met when Gill and her then boyfriend moved in as a tenant with the Broken Strings singer’s mother. After that relationship ended, James and Gill started dating. “It wasn’t the easiest start, but I still see it as something very romantic and a kind of fairy tale,” he said about their meeting in the White Wine Question Time podcast. According to him, it was love at first sight.

It is yet another loss that the singer has had to deal with in a short time. He previously lost his father, brother and cousin in a span of three years.

