James Webb Breaks the Record for Finding the Oldest and Most Distant Black Hole

Thursday, 25 Jan 2024 17:03 IWST

Illustration. Experts have discovered a black hole that is the most distant so far. (NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Jeremy Schnittman)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) managed to find black hole or the oldest and most distant black hole with a mass of 1.6 million Suns located 13 billion light years away from Earth.

JWST, whose cameras make it possible to look back in time to the beginning of the universe’s formation, discovered a supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy GN-z11 just 440 million years from the universe’s starting point.

This black hole is not alone. It is one of the many black holes that devoured themselves to frightening proportions during the cosmic dawn.

Namely, about 100 million years after the Big Bang when the young universe began to glow for a billion years.

How the cosmic vortex expanded so quickly after the universe was created is still unclear. However, the search for answers could help explain how today’s supermassive black holes grow to such enormous sizes.

The researchers published their findings January 17 in the journal Nature.

“[Lubang hitam di alam semesta awal] “cannot grow quietly and gently as many black holes in the (current) local universe do,” said lead author Roberto Maiolino, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Cambridge, quoted from LiveScience.

“They (black holes) must experience strange birth or formation, and strange growth,” he added.

Closer to the present, astronomers believe that black holes are born from the collapse of giant stars. However, no matter how they are formed, black holes grow by devouring gas, dust, stars and other black holes without stopping.

When they gather, friction causes the rotating material in the belly of the black hole to heat up, and they emit light that can be detected by telescopes, turning it into what is called an active galactic nucleus (AGN).

The most extreme AGNs are quasars, supermassive black holes that are billions of times heavier than the Sun and release their gas cocoons in bursts of light that are trillions of times brighter than the brightest stars.

Because light travels at a constant speed through the vacuum of space, the deeper scientists look into the universe, the further away the light they encounter and the farther into the past they see.

To find the black holes in this new study, astronomers scanned the sky with two infrared cameras, namely the Mid Infrared Instrument (MIRI) and JWST’s Near Infrared Camera.

In addition, the team used the spectrograph inside the camera to decompose light into its component frequencies.

By deconstructing faint flashes from the early years of the universe, astronomers discovered unexpected spikes among the frequencies contained in the light.

This is an important sign that the hot material around the black hole emits faint traces of light in the universe.

The most popular explanation for how black holes grow so quickly is that they form from the sudden collapse of giant gas clouds. Alternatively, black holes are formed from the merger of several star clusters and black holes.

