James Webb Telescope Finds Oldest Black Hole Devouring Its Galaxy

SPACE — A team of astronomers has discovered the most distant and oldest black hole ever seen. Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the ancient black hole was detected as it devoured its host galaxy.

The discovery could be a step forward in understanding supermassive black holes in the early universe. Especially how it reaches a mass equivalent to millions of billions of times the mass of the sun. The team’s research was published in the edition of the journal Nature on Wednesday, January 17 2024, yesterday.

The black hole is in the ancient galaxy GN-z11, which is 13.4 billion light years away, or just 400 million years after the Big Bang. Its fantastic size, about 6 million times larger than the Sun, is apparently because it is a voracious eater. The black hole sucks matter from the surrounding galaxy five times faster than currently known theoretical limits.

Cambridge University Physics Department and research team leader Roberto Maiolino described the discovery as a major leap forward for black hole science. In theory, a black hole that size should not have appeared in that time frame.

“It’s still too early to see it there. So, we have to consider other possibilities for the formation of black holes,” said Maiolino, adding that early galaxies were so rich in gas that they were a kind of buffet for black holes.

Is the supermassive black hole sucking in too much material around it?

The size of supermassive black holes that formed when the universe was less than 1 billion years old does not fit with theories of their formation. Because, to reach a mass millions or billions of times the mass of the Sun, it would take billions of years.

“It’s like seeing a family on the street, and they have two children, namely a teenager who is 1.8 meters tall and a toddler who is also 1.8 meters tall,” said researcher from Maynooth University, John Reagan. The question is, how could a toddler be so tall?

This also happens to supermassive black holes in the universe. How did they get so big so quickly?”

Scientists have two proposed scenarios that explain the path for black holes to reach supermassive status in the early universe. First, it is possible that the black hole was originally just a small seed that formed when a number of massive stars collapsed.

After millions of years, they became very large. That might happen if a huge cloud of cold gas and dust collapsed and immediately formed the seed of a heavy black hole with a mass several million times that of the sun.

In this way, the process of stellar evolution can be accelerated over millions or billions of years. When the star explodes, it becomes a feeder for the black hole. Stellar mergers can also help black hole seeds grow into supermassive black holes.