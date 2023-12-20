James Webb Telescope Finds Oldest Black Hole in the Visible Universe

#James #Webb #Telescope #Finds #Oldest #Black #Hole #Visible #Universe

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has discovered the oldest black hole ever seen, an ancient monster with a mass of 1.6 million suns hiding 13 billion years in the past of the universe.

The James Webb Telescope, whose cameras allow it to look back at the early days of our universe, spotted a supermassive black hole at the center of the baby galaxy GN-z11 about 440 million years after the universe began, as reported by Space, December 19, 2023.

It is one of countless black holes that expanded to terrifying scales during the cosmic dawn – the period about 100 million years after the Big Bang when the young universe began to shine for a billion years.

How the cosmic whirlpool swelled so quickly after the universe was formed is still unclear. However, searching for an answer could help explain how today’s supermassive black holes – which anchor entire galaxies including our Milky Way – grew to such astonishing sizes.

The researchers published their findings earlier this year to the preprint database arXiv, but the study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

“Black holes in the early universe could not grow quietly and gently as many black holes in the local universe do today,” lead author Roberto Maiolino, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Cambridge, told Live Science. “They must have had a strange birth or formation, and a strange growth.”

Nearing the present, astronomers believe black holes are born from the collapse of giant stars. However, however they exist, they grow by constantly consuming gas, dust, stars and other black holes. As they feast, friction causes the material spiraling into the black hole to heat up, and they emit light that can be detected by telescopes – turning them into so-called active galactic nuclei (AGN).

The most extreme AGNs are quasars, supermassive black holes that are billions of times heavier than the sun and eject their gas cocoons with bursts of light that are trillions of times brighter than the brightest stars.

Because light travels at a constant speed through a vacuum, the deeper scientists look into the universe, the further away the light they capture and the further back in time they see. To find the black holes in the new study, astronomers scanned the sky with two infrared cameras – the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) and the JWST Near-Infrared Camera – and used the cameras’ internal spectrographs to break the light down into its component frequencies.

By deconstructing faint glows from the early years of the universe, they discovered unexpected spikes among the frequencies contained in the light – a major sign that hot material around black holes was emitting faint traces of light throughout the universe.

The most popular explanation for how these early black holes grew so quickly is that they formed from the sudden collapse of giant gas clouds or originated from multiple mergers between clumps of stars and black holes.

Nonetheless, astronomers do not rule out that some of these black holes may be the seeds of hypothesized “primordial” black holes, which are thought to have been created sometime after – and in some theories even before – the universe began.

“It is still unclear whether direct collapse is the only way to create a black hole, because special circumstances are needed for that to happen,” Maiolino said. “What you need is a pure cloud, but enriched by the heavy elements made by the first stars, and a fairly massive cloud – anywhere from 10,000 to a million solar masses.”

To prevent the cloud from cooling too quickly and collapsing into a massive star first, it must also be illuminated with ultraviolet light, which most likely comes from nearby galaxies or black holes.

“So you need these strange conditions where the cloud is not enriched by absorbing exploding star material, but is also next to another galaxy that produces lots of photons,” Maiolino said. “So we’re not just looking for one scenario, there are actually two or more scenarios that could play a role.”

