Jamie Foxx resumes filming new film after hospitalization | Movies & Series

#Jamie #Foxx #resumes #filming #film #hospitalization #Movies #Series

Jamie Foxx is shooting the film Back in Action resumes, reports People. In April last year, the recordings were stopped because the actor suddenly had to go to hospital.

The 56-year-old actor was spotted in Atlanta with his co-star Cameron Diaz. They were at the place where the shooting ended when he had to go to the hospital.

The actor was rushed to hospital on April 13 due to complications. The reason for the recording is still not clear.

Foxx did not go into details when he first publicly mentioned his hospitalization. “I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy, because it’s tough when it’s almost over. I was in the tunnel, but I didn’t see the light,” the actor said in December.

The film with the appropriate title Back in Action is a Netflix production. Foxx and Diaz star.

The actor has tried his best to persuade her to participate in the action comedy. Diaz had stopped acting. Foxx also starred in her latest film: Annie from 2014.