Jan Dulles reflects on the anniversary of the death of daughter Donna: ‘Worst day of our lives’ | Stars

On Tuesday, Jan Dulles reflected on the fact that his daughter Donna died three years ago. In a candid message, the 48-year-old singer describes it as “the worst day” in the lives of him and his family.

“The fact that time seems to pass faster and faster and the year passes far too quickly is something that feels increasingly bad as you get older,” Dulles begins his message. “But when you have lost someone, it is downright painful. It sometimes feels like you have left that person behind in time. You feel kind of guilty because your world is moving on.”

The singer writes that he still hopes that there is a heaven. “Or better yet: something closer to us, where all our lost parents, loved ones, children like our Donna-Maria watch with us and guide us in the right direction. It’s bad enough that we lost them, but they certainly wouldn’t have wanted us to never allow happiness again.”

The daughter of Dulles and his wife Caroline died three years ago as a result of a tear in her diaphragm. This year the couple got married on the girl’s birthday.

