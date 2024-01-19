#Ján #Semaňák #founder #Karloff #Tatranská #liqueur #companies #died #Správy

The businessman created the well-known Tatranský čaj brand.

KEŽMAROK: At the age of 59, entrepreneur Ján Semaňák from Kežmarok. “It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce that on Tuesday, January 17, 2024, the founder of our companies KARLOFF and TATRANSKÁ LIKÉRKA left us suddenly, unexpectedly and early,” reported the website of the well-known alcohol producer.

He recalled that although Semaňák did not devote himself to work in these companies in the last years of his life, they owe him for building a brand of global proportions. He created the Tatranský čaj brand, which crossed the borders of the region and the country. He left the alcohol business to his descendants.

In other years, he owned the Torden publishing house, publishing books by Putin’s advisers and defenders of Russian imperial ambitions. Tomáš Kyseľ devoted himself to his business in more detail the year before last.

Ján Semaňák was born on May 25, 1964 in Kežmark. He graduated from the Mechanical Engineering Faculty of the Technical University in Košice. After his studies, he worked in managerial positions and later ran a business in several industries.

The last farewell to the deceased will be on Monday, January 22 at the cemetery in Kežmark.

