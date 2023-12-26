Jan Slagter stood up for fallen TV stars this year: ‘Tom Egbers is very welcome with me’ | Show

#Jan #Slagter #stood #fallen #stars #year #Tom #Egbers #Show

with videoJan Slagter has won the AD Media Prize for lifesaver of fallen TV stars. This year, the big boss of Omroep MAX frequently stood up for well-known TV faces, including Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and Tom Egbers, when they came under fire. Slagter (69) accepted the award and added: “I am proud that I was able to approach people when they really saw black snow.”

Angela de Jong and Mark den Blanken December 26 2023 Last update: 15:04

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  A real estate developer obtained the dissolution of the Save Bucharest Association in court / The decision is not final / Nicușor Dan's reaction

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A trillion-dollar conflict is brewing over the future of energy
A trillion-dollar conflict is brewing over the future of energy
Posted on
Extraordinary Fallout London mod to be released in April » Vortex
Extraordinary Fallout London mod to be released in April » Vortex
Posted on
Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting
Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting
Posted on
Houston prospect WILL REINFORCE Yadier Molina’s team
Houston prospect WILL REINFORCE Yadier Molina’s team
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News