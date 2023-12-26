Jan Slagter stood up for fallen TV stars this year: ‘Tom Egbers is very welcome with me’ | Show

#Jan #Slagter #stood #fallen #stars #year #Tom #Egbers #Show

with videoJan Slagter has won the AD Media Prize for lifesaver of fallen TV stars. This year, the big boss of Omroep MAX frequently stood up for well-known TV faces, including Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and Tom Egbers, when they came under fire. Slagter (69) accepted the award and added: “I am proud that I was able to approach people when they really saw black snow.”

Angela de Jong and Mark den Blanken December 26 2023 Last update: 15:04

