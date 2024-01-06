Jan Slagter wants to delete a fragment from the NTR program and threatens to take steps | Media

#Jan #Slagter #delete #fragment #NTR #program #threatens #steps #Media

Jan 6, 2024 at 9:36 PM Update: 17 minutes ago

Jan Slagter wants part of an interview with him to be cut from an NTR program. The Omroep MAX boss is threatening summary proceedings if this does not happen, he confirms after reports The Telegraph.

According to Slagter, the broadcaster has not kept to agreements for the program Your limit, my limit. That is about misconduct at the Media Park. According to him, “recent issues” would not be discussed, but he was still asked about Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and The world goes on .

Questions also arose about alleged misconduct in the Omroep MAX program Stars on the Canvas. Slagter allows that fragment to be broadcast “in its entirety”. “That happened to an outdoor producer a few years ago. I was not aware of that. I would have preferred to know in advance that I would be asked about it, but fine,” says the broadcaster. The editor-in-chief who was allegedly involved was subsequently fired.

According to Slagter, the program would not be about “recent issues” and that is why he wants that fragment to be cut from the broadcast.

Slagter says that agreements have not been fulfilled. For example, it was stated in advance that the program would be broadcast-wide and that other fields would also be covered. In addition, the program for the investigation report into misconduct at the NPO would be broadcast.

A spokesperson for the NTR says that the broadcaster sees “no reason” to adjust the broadcast. Slagter would have been offered to “watch the assembly”, but would have declined that offer.

Image: ANP

Jan SlagterMedia and Culture