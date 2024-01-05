Jan Smit’s face is not special enough to register as a trademark | Backbiting

#Jan #Smits #face #special #register #trademark #Backbiting
Jan Smit has not succeeded in registering his face as a trademark. The European Intellectual Property Office ruled that the singer’s face is not special enough for this, his manager confirmed on Friday after reports from RTL News.

According to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), Smit has a “face in the crowd” – in other words, a face like so many others – and a brand must be distinctive.

“Pretty special,” says Smits manager Aloys Buys about that statement. He states that the singer is a brand in himself and that it is part of protecting his face.

This is not the first time that the Volendammer team has submitted this request: it already did so in 2015. That request was refused in 2016. “We then filed an objection. We responded to this last week,” says Buys.

The manager says that an objection is also being lodged against the new decision. “We won’t leave it at that. Then anyone and everyone can make off with your face.”

This does not mean that everyone can put Smit’s head on products and sell them. The singer has portrait rights, like everyone else. This can prevent publication of photos in which you appear.

Also Read:  Winner Nipkow disk Thomas Erdbrink stunned after postponing plans for new series Onze Man | Show

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Romanians can already make reservations for direct flights to New York. Prices start from 379 euros
Romanians can already make reservations for direct flights to New York. Prices start from 379 euros
Posted on
Without Messi, with seven Argentines and one in the top 10, the 100 most expensive footballers in the world
Without Messi, with seven Argentines and one in the top 10, the 100 most expensive footballers in the world
Posted on
Mosques loudly talk about reproductive health between the rights of parents and children
Mosques loudly talk about reproductive health between the rights of parents and children
Posted on
The Amazigh New Year celebrated on January 13 and 14 at the Marina Shopping Center in Casablanca
The Amazigh New Year celebrated on January 13 and 14 at the Marina Shopping Center in Casablanca
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News