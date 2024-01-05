Jan Smit’s face is not special enough to register as a trademark | Backbiting

#Jan #Smits #face #special #register #trademark #Backbiting

Jan Smit has not succeeded in registering his face as a trademark. The European Intellectual Property Office ruled that the singer’s face is not special enough for this, his manager confirmed on Friday after reports from RTL News.

According to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), Smit has a “face in the crowd” – in other words, a face like so many others – and a brand must be distinctive.

“Pretty special,” says Smits manager Aloys Buys about that statement. He states that the singer is a brand in himself and that it is part of protecting his face.

This is not the first time that the Volendammer team has submitted this request: it already did so in 2015. That request was refused in 2016. “We then filed an objection. We responded to this last week,” says Buys.

The manager says that an objection is also being lodged against the new decision. “We won’t leave it at that. Then anyone and everyone can make off with your face.”

This does not mean that everyone can put Smit’s head on products and sell them. The singer has portrait rights, like everyone else. This can prevent publication of photos in which you appear.