Jan-Willem Roodbeen still sick in bed, has to miss Top 2000 for third day | Show

“Unfortunately, it was not meant to be,” says Kijk in de Vegte, who has been solely responsible for the time slot from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. since Thursday.

Kijk in de Vegte already announced in the past two days that Roodbeen was taking it easy because of the flu. Roodbeen wasn’t feeling well on Wednesday. According to Kijk in de Vegte, he sounded “a bit like Barry White”, he said earlier on NPO Radio 2.

On Instagram, Roodbeen thanks the listeners for all the sweet messages. ‘Fortunately it hasn’t happened to me in the past 18 years during the Top 2000, but unfortunately the last four letters of music are now having a real effect on me. Fortunately, Jeroen is in his right voice and the Top 2000 continues unabated between 8 and 10 in the morning!’

