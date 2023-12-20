Jandino about criticism of characters: ‘I have good judgement’ | Movies & Series

#Jandino #criticism #characters #good #judgement #Movies #Series

Hundreds of thousands of visitors go to see Jandino Asporaat’s films. Yet it doesn’t always get the best reviews. Today comes Bon Bini: Bangkok Nights out. The comedian also plays numerous characters in this fifth part, which are not always appreciated by everyone.

“The line between insult and humor always lies with the person who receives it, that is not with me,” says Asporaat in conversation with NU.nl.

The title already gives it away: the latest action comedy is set in Thailand. The story is about Judeska, played by Asporaat, who has caused the FC Kip restaurant to get into financial trouble. She hurriedly takes out a loan from the wealthy businessman Lo-Pei Chan and thus becomes the victim of a real contract. To get out of it, she has to follow the businessman to Thailand.

The comedian plays various characters, just like in his previous films. One of those types is Rajesh, a Hindustani employee of FC Kip, who moves his head with every sentence as if it is not attached to his body.

Another type is Gerrie, a white Rotterdam woman who hates foreigners. Asporate gets under her skin, literally and figuratively. That is not always easy. “Gerrie’s grumpy character is not acting. The suit is so hot and those breasts weigh 21 kilos,” he laughs. “I was just really complaining.”

Reviewers believe that Asporaat pushes the boundaries in his work by stereotyping other cultures. “Asporaat is certainly not the first comedian who crawled into someone else’s latex skin to do crazy and daring bawdy. It’s still possible,” wrote Het Parool for example in 2018 Bon Bini Holland 2.

Asporaat as Gerrie

‘I see from black to white in the audience, and they are all laughing’

Asporaat does not see the problem that way. “As a maker you always have to take others into account and I think I have that ability to judge.”

“I play a Turk, a Dutchman, a Hindustani and a Surinamese. I see people from white to black sitting in the cinema halls and they are all laughing,” he says. “We also have to keep laughing at each other, so I would say: just sit and watch. If you don’t like something, I am always open to a conversation.”

Asporaat misses that conversation with what he considers one-sided criticisms from reviewers. “It is one person’s experience. They quickly dismiss the films as ‘easy’ and ‘not funny’, while many visitors come to see them.” The filmmaker is not exaggerating: two million moviegoers bought a ticket in 2020 Bon Bini: Judeska in da House. “I will not claim that I am immune to criticism. But ultimately the audience determines whether my films are successful.”

Visitors have made themselves heard: Asporaat has now won four Golden Calves in the public category. The comedian is grateful that he can continue doing what makes him happy. “My audience allows me to just be who I am. I would grant that same freedom to everyone.”

Bon Bini: Bangkok Nights will be in cinemas from December 20.

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayed. We do not have permission for the necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings