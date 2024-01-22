Janke Dekker about the year that she and Tom Egbers were ‘canceled’: ‘It will never be okay again’ | Show

#Janke #Dekker #year #Tom #Egbers #canceled #Show

Her husband Tom Egbers had doubts about it, but Janke Dekker thought it should happen. A play about the past year in which they were both cancelled. An article in the Volkskrant turned their lives upside down. “When those anonymous people couldn’t reach us, the death threats even came through our children’s accounts.”

Hanneke van Houwelingen 21-01-24, 18:30 Last update: 21-01-24, 20:02

