Janke Dekker suffered PTSD due to ‘trial by media’ husband Tom Egbers | Backbiting

Jan 27, 2024 at 1:54 PM Update: 3 hours ago

Janke Dekker suffered PTSD from the “trial by media” that she says her husband Tom Egbers had to deal with. The actress and former chairman of the Mores reporting center wrote a theater performance about it, in which she looks back on the case.

“I was diagnosed with PTSD because of this whole thing,” Dekker said on Saturday Fidelity. “The performance is the first step I take. If I want to live again, I have to trust people again and dare to look them in the eye. I will continue to fight for a safe workplace.”

The actress calls the piece “a personal search for how to survive”. “I don’t mention names, I’m not trying to get my rights. I draw it to something universal.”

As chairman of Mores, Dekker already warned before the case involving her husband about trial by media, in which a well-known person is convicted by the public before a judge has passed a judgement. “You really have to wonder what the social purpose is to harm people like this,” says Dekker.

“Look, bee Studio Sport Tom has also experienced a lot that was not pleasant. The pressure there is too high. They have to do more and more with too few people. These problems also occur at other broadcasters, newspapers, hospitals and other organizations. The safety at Studio Sport is really not guaranteed if Tom Egbers never comes to the editorial office again. There is such a culture in the company.”

Dekker resigned as chairman of the reporting center after Egbers’ misconduct

De Volkskrant published an article in March 2023 about misconduct in the editorial staff of NOS Sport. Egbers is one of the big names accused of inappropriate behavior. The NOS then stated that Egbers would not be seen on television for “a few months”. Since then, NOS has not provided any more updates on Egbers’ status.

Dekker resigned as chairman of Mores, the reporting center for misconduct in the cultural sector, due to the accusations against her husband.

