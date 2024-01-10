January 18 new Xbox Developer Direct, featuring Hellblade II

#January #Xbox #Developer #Direct #featuring #Hellblade

Microsoft has announced that it will broadcast a new Xbox Developer Direct on January 18 at 9 p.m. We get, among other things, the Indiana Jonesgame from MachineGames, the developer behind Wolfenstein. We have known since 2021 that the game is in development and now we will finally see gameplay for the first time.

We will also get to see gameplay of Avowedthe latest RPG from Obsidian and Ara: History Untold. The latter is being developed by Oxide Games, which has many developers who contributed to Civilization V. Finally, we also get more information about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Maybe even a release date?