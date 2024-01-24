January 24, 1859, Little Union. What is celebrated with the Union of the Romanian Principalities

#January #Union #celebrated #Union #Romanian #Principalities

This day marks an essential step on the way to the formation of the Romanian unitary national state, reuniting Moldova and Wallachia under the leadership of ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza.

In 2024 it will be 165 years old from this historic event, which brings to the fore not only the memory of a pivotal moment, but also the reflection on the consequences and lasting significance it had on the country.

The context and desire for union

The events that led to the Little Union have deep roots in Romania’s history. In June 1848, the mountaineers addressed a memorandum to Portia, expressing the natural desire of the Romanians to unite in a single state. During that period, in Vienna, the issue of the political regime of Moldova and Wallachia was discussed at the International Conference, where the positions of the European powers were divided.

However, the Revolution of 1848 was defeated, and the Habsburg absolutist regime returned to Transylvania. In Moldova and Wallachia, through the Russo-Turkish Convention of Balta Liman (1849), the political control of the two powers was re-established. The national movement of Romanians manifested itself outside the country through the activity of Romanian emigrants.

The end of the Russian protectorate and the Paris Convention

The end of the Russian protectorate over the Principalities came after its defeat in the Crimean War (1853-1856) and the Congress of Paris in 1856. In the treaty signed on March 18, 1856, it was established that the place of the protectorate would be taken by the collective guarantee of the European Great Powers . Thus, in the Romanian Principalities, Ottoman suzerainty was maintained, and ad hoc Assemblies were convened to decide the future of the two countries.

In Iași, in February 1857, the “Electoral Committee of the Union” was established, fixing a political program for the union of the Principalities in a neutral and autonomous state. In Bucharest, in March 1857, the “Central Committee of the Union” was established, the governing body of the mountain national party. The ad hoc assemblies of Moldova and Wallachia, composed of large and small landowners, city and peasant deputies, adopted resolutions in favor of the autonomy and neutrality of the two Principalities and their union in a single state called Romania.

The solution of the double election and the election of Alexandru Ioan Cuza

On January 24, 1859, in an incendiary atmosphere in Bucharest, the solution of the double election was found to overcome the impasse. In Moldova, the Elective Assembly elected Alexandru Ioan Cuza on January 5, 1859, and in Wallachia, the conservatives obtained a majority in the Elective Assembly in January 1859.

The delegations of the two countries met in Bucharest to find a consensus. Meeting at the “Concordia” hotel, the National Party and the conservatives adopted the solution of the double election. On January 24, the Assembly unanimously voted for the election of Alexandru Ioan Cuza as lord of Wallachia, thus achieving the de facto union of the two Principalities.

International Recognition and the Construction of the Modern Romanian State

International recognition of the Little Union took place at the Paris Conference in April 1859, when the Guarantor Powers formally recognized the election of Alexandru Ioan Cuza as lord of the United Principalities. Austria and the Ottoman Empire recognized the event on August 25, 1859

Alexandru Ioan Cuza arrived in Bucharest in February 1859, where he was received with enthusiasm. In April, the Paris Conference officially recognized his election, and Austria and the Ottoman Empire recognized the event in August 1859. Thus, the path to the formation of a unitary Romanian national state was consolidated.

Who was Alexandru Ioan Cuza, the first lord of Romania

Alexandru Ioan Cuza, the first ruler of Romania after the Little Union of January 24, 1859, was born in Bârlad in 1820 and played an essential role in the formation of the modern Romanian national state. His tumultuous life and significant contributions in the field of reforms and unification of the Romanian Principalities turned him into a central figure in the country’s history.

Cuza’s childhood was marked by his education in France, where he attended the Cuenin pension in Iasi and obtained his baccalaureate in letters between 1831 and 1835. He then studied law, but failed to obtain a degree. Back in the country, he was actively involved in the events of the Revolution of 1848, signing the Proclamation Petition addressed to ruler Mihail Sturdza. Arrested as a result of this action, Cuza managed to escape during the transfer to the Ottoman Empire.

His exile included periods spent in Transylvania, Bucovina, Vienna, Paris and Constantinople. In 1849, he returned to Moldova with Grigore Al. Ghica, who had been named lord of Moldavia. Under Ghica’s leadership, Cuza held various positions, including president of the Covurlui court, minister of the interior and mayor of Galați.

In June 1857, Cuza resigned from the position of párcalab, accusing the falsification of the electoral lists during the elections for the ad hoc divan of Moldavia. However, he was elected on January 24, 1859, as lord of Moldavia, and later also of Wallachia.

After his election, Cuza acted for the recognition of the double election and the unification of the governments and parliaments of the two countries by the Gate and the guarantor powers. This period was marked by his efforts to consolidate the new state, and after the amendment of the Convention of Paris in May 1864, Cuza implemented significant reforms.

Among his notable reforms are rural reform, electoral reform, and education reform. Cuza adopted measures for the secularization of monastic assets and tried to modernize the education system. These initiatives were intended to bring about a profound change in Romanian society, laying the foundations for modernization and sustainable development.

However, his authoritarian leadership style sparked discontent and opposition. A coalition of conservatives and radical liberals forced Cuza to abdicate in February 1866. After the abdication, he retired to Vienna and then Paris, living the rest of his life away from Romania’s political tumult. He died in Heidelberg in May 1873.

In addition to his political achievements and implemented reforms, Alexandru Ioan Cuza’s personal life was also a subject of controversy. He was married to Elena Cuza, but the couple had no biological children. Cuza adopted two boys from his relationship with his mistress, Maria Obrenovici. This personal side of his life has often been the subject of criticism from political opponents.

01-24-2024

