January 9 name days and other interesting facts – Respublika.lt

#January #days #interesting #facts #Respublika.lt

Published: 09 January 2024 05:00:00, Elta inf.

1 nuotr.

Winter. Photo of Elta.

January ninth – Tuesday, 9th day of the year (the second day of the second week of the year), there are 356 days until the New Year.

Own name days Algis, Bazile, Gabija, Julijon, Marcijona, Vaigalis are celebrating today.

This day:

in 1776 Ludvikas Gediminas Rėza was born in Karvaičiai, in the Curonian Spit. Died in 1840

in 1907 The first Lithuanian art exhibition was opened in Vilnius, in the house of Petros Vileišis, where Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis exhibited 33 of his art works for the first time.

in 1944 The former president of Lithuania, Antanas Smetona, died in the city of Cleveland, United States of America.

in 1992 The Government of Lithuania adopted a decree allowing the arming of the Voluntary National Defense Service.

in 2001 French President Jacques Chirac received Lithuanian President Valdas Adamkės.

in 2004 The Order of Harmony was presented to the director of the Lithuanian Art Museum, the chairman of the Association of Lithuanian Museums, art historian Romualdas Budrii.

in 2006 discus thrower Virgilijus Alekna was chosen as the best European athlete of 2005.

in 2012 writer, playwright Kostas Ostrauskas died in the USA at the age of 86.

in 2014 President Dalia Grybauskaitė and Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevičius congratulated Lithuanian scientists and all Lithuanians on the successful launching of the first Lithuanian satellites “LitSat-1” and “LituanicaSat-1” into space.

in 2014 Juozas Baldauskas, a journalist, press worker, cultural figure, long-time editor-in-chief of “Science and Life” died suddenly in his home at the age of 82.

Quote of the day: “We are too used to selling and buying everything, so sometimes we are unable to imagine that there can be “priceless” things too. (B. Ferero).

