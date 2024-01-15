January update available on Samsung Galaxy A53

#January #update #Samsung #Galaxy #A53

The next Samsung phone to receive the January update is the Galaxy A53. The device therefore receives many improvements for the security of the Android OS and the One UI interface.

Galaxy A53 update januari 2024

The Galaxy A53 received the major upgrade to Android 14 relatively early. As a result, the phone is already ready for its second security update with the latest Android version – and the first in 2024.

Today, a more than 245 MB update to firmware version A536BXXS8DWL5 is being rolled out. This update does not bring any functional innovations or changes. Only the January patch will be installed, including 75 (!) fixes for the security of the Android OS. And there are four improvements to the One UI interface itself: two for My filesone for the Bluetooth connection, and one for the notification system.

Just like on other devices that already received the January update, the ‘burn-in bug’ has not yet been resolved on the Galaxy A53. However, Samsung announced earlier this month that it would roll out a solution in the short term. So it is a matter of time before this bug – which came with the Android 14 update – is fixed again.

Availability

You can now install the January update for the Galaxy A53 at unbranded devices in the Netherlands, Belgium and the rest of Europe. Sooner or later your phone will notify you that you can download the update. But you can also check manually whether you can get it via Settings -> Software update -> Download and install.

(Dank, Sharon!)

Also Read:  Japan sends a sniper to the moon

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

JIUJITSU – TRAINING CAMP – The Brazilian Vicente Cavalcanti soon within our walls
JIUJITSU – TRAINING CAMP – The Brazilian Vicente Cavalcanti soon within our walls
Posted on
The prosecutor’s office started a criminal prosecution – News
The prosecutor’s office started a criminal prosecution – News
Posted on
Summary proceedings Royce de Vries against AD are taking place behind closed doors
Summary proceedings Royce de Vries against AD are taking place behind closed doors
Posted on
Australian Open: Gauff cruises as Shelton refuses comment on Djokovic gesture | Coco Gauff
Australian Open: Gauff cruises as Shelton refuses comment on Djokovic gesture | Coco Gauff
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News