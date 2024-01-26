Janusz Palikot long alcohol investor Marek Maślanka the end

#Janusz #Palikot #long #alcohol #investor #Marek #Maślanka

In a statement provided to the Wirtualnemedia.pl portal, Marek Maślanka announced that he decided to withdraw from Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina after consultations with advisors who supported him in restructuring activities in this company.

– I am ready to sell all my assets in the alcohol industry immediately Janusz Palikot or a new investor. I have been pointing this out since I increased my involvement in trying to save this project – he declares. Maślanka holds 18% directly and through its companies. shares of Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina.

Businessman commissioned an analysis of his company’s contracts with Janusz Palikot’s entities. – We agree that achieving the expected effects of the restructuring in which we have engaged – in the light of new facts – is impossible, and the entire process does not properly protect the interests of creditors. In the dispersed organizational structure of the business run by Mr. Janusz Palikot, a lot of information reached me with a delay. I had difficult access to documentation and reliable information on the condition of the Group’s companies – he explains.

Without the lease of the Palikot alcohol business

At the end of October, creditors of Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina supported an arrangement agreement under which the company is to repay part of PLN 117 million of its outstanding debt. An important element of the implementation of the arrangement was to be the sale of the organized company to Kraftowe Alkohole. However, this turned out to be very difficult for legal reasons, including: Manufaktura’s complicated structure of dependencies with other Janusz Palikot companies.

– We will lease ZCP beer (an organized part of the enterprise – note) to Kraftowe Alkoholy for a lease price with an option and a possible purchase price. This price guarantees PZU’s service (arrangement proceedings – note). The money that will flow from the lease and price payments will allow us to repay the state’s receivables within 5 years in accordance with our restructuring plan – Palikot described in October. The area of ​​​​MPWiW’s operations, including wines and vodkas, was also to be leased: either as a whole as an organized part of the enterprise or as individual brands separately. – The funds from this title will go to satisfy the arrangement, and in part, a percentage of the turnover of brands that are the subject of a pledge to Tenczynek Dystrybucja, will also serve ZCP alcoholowy and Tenczynka Dystrybucja – said the businessman.

Buttermilk from the middle of last year he supported Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina, mainly through his company Kraftowe Alkohole, among others. in the form of loans (from which employees’ salaries were paid) and the purchase of goods. According to our unofficial information he spent several dozen million PLN on this, of which he can recover approximately PLN 15 million. – Kraftowe Alkohole is our strategic, key partner, without whom we would no longer be able to function as a result of this arrangement, because we would not have anything to finance our operations – admitted Janusz Palikot in the second half of October. – Everyone is waiting for the decision regarding PZU (the arrangement agreement – note). And Maślanka has already paid over PLN 1.5 million during the PZU period. Not to mention the fact that it completely finances our production, which we would not be able to finance without it, he added.

In his opinion, “circumstances have emerged that make it impossible to implement the business scenario in which we were engaged.” – However, we do not claim that other scenarios are not possible. As the only creditor since mid-2023, when Janusz Palikot’s holding began to have serious financial problems, I have made a number of attempts to support this project to save it. I was guided by the desire to repay the creditors of the companies managed by Janusz Palikot and the vision of everyone’s success – he reminds.

Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina products have been available in Żabka stores for several years. Before the vote on the arrangement agreement, Janusz Palikot assured several times that Talks with other large retail chains are being finalized, but no contracts have been signed. The company did not start distribution abroad on a significant scale. As a consequence – according to unofficial reports – in the fourth quarter of last year generated only approximately PLN 5 million in sales revenues, while approximately PLN 30 million was planned under the arrangement proposals.

Palikot promised investors

– Today, like many of them, I am disappointed with the situation in which the Group finds itself. Taking into account the good of all stakeholders, I consider it particularly important to provide reliable information about my role and my position in the context of all activities aimed at dealing with the economic problems of the Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina Group – adds Marek Maślanka.

According to him, contrary to Palikot’s announcements, no new investor has appeared in the company. – At the beginning of January 2024, Mr. Janusz Palikot publicly and, among others, in my presence with the participation of representatives of the Manufaktura staff declared that a new investor had been found for his alcohol venture – says Maślanka.

He admits that he may be attacked for this decision. – I expect that now there will be attempts to hold me responsible for the actions and declarations undertaken and made by the creator of the project. I strongly emphasize that I have fulfilled all my promises and I will not allow my good name, as well as the good name and reputation of my companies, to be slandered – he assures.

Wojewódzki apologized for his cooperation with Palikot

In the first half of January, Kuba Wojewódzki described his cooperation with Janusz Palikot’s alcohol holding in an extensive statement. – I was neither on the management board nor on the supervisory board of Manufaktura Piwa i Wódki. I am not and was not the owner and manager of the Holding, as some media suggest, but its passive investor. I had no influence or insight into his financial activities, he assured.

He explained that he had fallen under Palikot’s spell. – During these meetings, Janusz always had visions of Great Success. Unfortunately, they also lulled my vigilance and prudence. MPiW had serious investors, some of whom I knew, so I hoped that they were keeping an eye on the Great Magician. Unfortunately, he also charmed them, he admitted.

– This was my biggest investment mistake, both in business and human terms. I also know that my name has been used many times for business purposes in an unauthorized manner and without my consent, he said. Wojewódzki announced that it is finalizing its complete withdrawal from the Palikot holding (it has a minority stake in Manufaktura). – To everyone who joined this business because of my presence there, I can say a sincere SORRY. Like you, I trusted and like you, I failed. And in this matter, I admit with sadness – YES, IT IS MY FAULT – he emphasized.

PLN 11 million in interest for a year

At the beginning of September, Marek Maślanka published his report on the financial condition of Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina. He stated that at the end of July last year the total external debt of the Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina holding amounted to PLN 166 million, of which PLN 142.2 million in the form of loans, PLN 21.9 million in bonds, and PLN 1.7 million in promissory notes. The interest charged on this debt amounted to PLN 11 million. The Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina company alone accounted for PLN 80.49 million in loans (of which PLN 4.34 million were bonds) plus PLN 22.09 million in bonds.

In 2022, the company paid PLN 11.07 million in interest (of which PLN 1.36 million to related companies), while in 2021 it was PLN 2.76 million. At the end of last year it had PLN 41.22 million of credits and loans to repay within 12 months (a year before: PLN 9.76 million), while the amount of bonds decreased from PLN 17 million to zero. However, in the long-term part, i.e. to be repaid in a year and later, the total amount of credits and loans increased from PLN 25,000 during the year. to PLN 24.2 million, and bonds – from PLN 30,000. up to PLN 21.9 million.

The largest part of the debt at the end of last year is PLN 57.55 million of loans from individuals (with an interest rate of WIBOR3M plus 2% or from 7.2 to 20.5%), which are to be repaid by March 2025.

PLN 21.9 million of bonds (with an interest rate of 9.5 to 11 percent, to be redeemed from May to September 2024, PLN 7.87 million of loans from companies (with an interest rate of WIRON 3M and a 2.4 percent margin) – up to by the end of 2024, PLN 12.05 million from entities related to MPWiW – on the same terms as those from other companies, and PLN 6.32 million of bills of exchange covered by related companies (with an interest rate of 5-6%) – by the end of last year ., and PLN 1.92 million of bills of exchange taken up by individuals (with an interest rate of 6-15%) – also by the end of last year.

Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina sells mainly beer

According to the financial statements in individual terms, Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina achieved PLN 21.5 million in revenues in 2022, compared to PLN 20.91 million. For now, its separate report has appeared in the online National Court Register, without taking into account the operating activities of its subsidiaries. Since the company has not yet been listed on the stock exchange, contrary to the announcements made in spring 2022, it is not obliged to publish consolidated reports.

Net revenues from the sale of products increased from PLN 19.33 to 23.08 million year on year, and from the sale of materials and goods – from PLN 280,000 to PLN 553,000. PLN, while the result from the change in the stock of products went down from PLN 1.3 to -2.13 million (the amounts in the graphics in the text are in PLN thousand).

The company’s sales of beer increased from PLN 15.31 to 17.22 million, strong alcohol sales – from zero to PLN 3.28 million, and in the case of other products decreased from PLN 4.02 to 2.57 million. It was almost entirely developed in Poland, in 2022, inflows from abroad amounted to PLN 185,000. zloty. The company sold mainly to entities related to it: proceeds from Tenczynek Dystrybucja amounted to PLN 12.15 million, and from Przyjazne Dzień – PLN 3.45 million.

The operating activities of Manufaktura Piwa Wódki i Wina cost PLN 42.31 million in 2022, more than twice as much as a year earlier (PLN 19.61 million). Expenditures on the consumption of materials and energy increased from PLN 6.81 to 14.51 million, on external services – from PLN 4.17 to 12.7 million, and on remuneration – from PLN 4.54 to 9.19 million, and for social security and other employee benefits – from PLN 641,000. up to PLN 1.31 million.

In the report, the company explained this by inflation and disruption of supply chains resulting from the epidemic and the outbreak of war in Ukraine. – Another important element is the global energy crisis, which additionally causes market uncertainty, but above all contributes to a further increase in the prices of raw materials, machinery and equipment – she noted. As a result, its gross sales result decreased from PLN 1.3 million in profit to PLN 20.81 million in losses.