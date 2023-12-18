Japan Accused of Trafficking Deaths Due to Destroyer Ships Desperately Sold to Indonesia

#Japan #Accused #Trafficking #Deaths #Due #Destroyer #Ships #Desperately #Sold #Indonesia

ZONAJAKARTA.com – Even though they are closely related, Japan and Indonesia are rarely involved in transactions with defense equipment used by attackers.

However, in 2021, Japan was reportedly desperate to sell a destroyer, aka Destroyer, to Indonesia.

Quoted Zonajakarta.com from Tokyo-np.co.jp 3 December 2021 edition, instead of being supported by the people, Japan was actually protested because it was determined to sell the Destroyer ship to Indonesia.

“On the 3rd, the citizen group ‘Network Against Arms Trafficking” (NAJAT) staged a protest in front of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Chiyoda County, in an attempt to demonstrate their intention to protest the government’s consideration of exporting the newest destroyers produced by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

During the demonstration, they handed security guards a letter of demand addressed to the company’s president, Seiji Izumisawa, asking them not to export goods, and shouting, ‘Don’t be merchants of death! Withdraw from arms exports!’.

“The government is considering exporting ships to Indonesia using a ‘co-production’ method based on Japan Self-Defense Force destroyers,” Japanese media explained at the time.

Even though the transfer of Japanese defense equipment was only permitted for 3 reasons.

“Under the Three Principles for the Transfer of Defense Equipment, exports are only permitted for rescue and surveillance equipment, so exports of lethal destroyers are considered through ‘co-production’.

“Currently, Japan, Italy, Turkey are competing for orders,” explained the Japanese media.

The Japanese people consider the export of destroyers to Indonesia as a violation.

“NAJAT representative Koji Sugihara (56) criticized, saying, `Exporting destroyers violates the operational guidelines of the Three Principles’ and attempts to export offensive weapons’.

He also called on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to ‘stop it now’,” continued Tokyo-np.co.jp.

