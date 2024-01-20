Japan Becomes the 5th Country in the World to Successfully Land on the Moon

#Japan #5th #Country #World #Successfully #Land #Moon

Tokyo

Japan became the fifth country in the world to successfully carry out a “soft landing” on the surface of the Moon. However, the Japanese space vehicle on the Moon, named “Moon Sniper”, reportedly ran out of power due to solar battery problems.

As reported AFPSaturday (20/1/2024), Japan followed in the footsteps of the United States (US), the Soviet Union, China and most recently India by successfully landing the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) rover on the surface of the Moon.

After a tense 20-minute descent, the Japanese Space Agency or JAXA said SLIM had successfully landed on the surface of the Moon and communications had been established.

“Landed on the Moon at 00.20 in the morning on January 20 2024 (Japan time). Communication has been established since landing,” JAXA said in its statement.

“However, solar cells do not produce electricity and obtaining data from the lunar surface is a priority,” he added.

One of the JAXA officials, Hitoshi Kuninaka, said that without functioning solar cells, the lunar rover would only have power for a few hours.

“SLIM is operated by on-board batteries. Data obtained during landing is stored on the space vehicle, and we are currently working to maximize scientific results by first sending this data back to Earth,” explained Kuninaka in his statement.

Read the full news on the next page.

(nvc/idh)

Also Read:  R136a1, the Heaviest Star Detected by Scientists

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

How parents Ineke (44) and Sam (38) felt ripped off by Richard K.: ‘After the notary we were in shock’ – AD
How parents Ineke (44) and Sam (38) felt ripped off by Richard K.: ‘After the notary we were in shock’ – AD
Posted on
‘Emily in Paris’ actress Ashley Park critically ill in intensive care in Maldives
‘Emily in Paris’ actress Ashley Park critically ill in intensive care in Maldives
Posted on
BENFICA-BOAVISTA, 2-0 Schmidt comments on the departures of Chiquinho, Guedes and Jurásek (video)
BENFICA-BOAVISTA, 2-0 Schmidt comments on the departures of Chiquinho, Guedes and Jurásek (video)
Posted on
Young people are increasingly affected by colorectal cancer and doctors don’t know why
Young people are increasingly affected by colorectal cancer and doctors don’t know why
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News