The White House on Friday praised Japan for its decision to transfer American-made Patriot air defense systems to the United States, saying the transfer would add to US stockpiles.

Earlier on Friday, Japan loosened arms export controls for the first time in almost a decade, which is needed so that the US military can send the country-made Patriot system to Washington.

The United States will send its stockpile of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as part of a massive military aid package to help Kyiv fend off a Russian invasion.

Japan tightly controls arms exports under a pacifist constitution that limits its military capabilities to defensive measures.

Proper outsourcing of defense contracts will contribute to (…) international peace and security, as well as strengthen cooperation with allies and the United States in security fields, said a document approved by the Japanese government on Friday.

According to the new rule, Japan will be able to export weapons that were produced domestically under the license of a foreign company that issued the license, one of the national security officials of the Prime Minister’s Office told the news agency AFP when the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure.

Japan produces the Patriot air defense system, paying a license fee to the US defense company Lockheed Martin that developed it.

Theoretically, the new rule will allow the export of these systems to the United States, the official said.

After accepting the new order, Japan quickly approved the first shipment, agreeing to supply the United States with Patriot systems made in Japan under US license.

The scale, scope and speed of Japan’s security reforms are unprecedented, in a request on the social network X, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuelis will praise the relaxation of defense procurement and transfer policy as an important part of Japan’s overall commitment to deter e.g.

This week, a high-ranking ruling party official told reporters that the export plan was prepared at the behest of Washington, Kyodo News reported.

US President Joe Biden will ask Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a meeting in Camp David in August and during the economic summit in San Francisco next month, The Washington Post newspaper reported last week, citing unnamed US officials.

Washington appeals to his allies to arm themselves, as Ukraine’s air defenses are still inadequate. Over the past year, South Korea has quietly helped to supply Kyiv with 100 artillery pieces, reports the newspaper.

On Friday, the Japanese government also approved a record 56 billion USD (EUR 50.8 billion) will be the defense budget for the next fiscal year, in line with Mr. Kishida’s goal of doubling defense spending to the 2% GDP standard set by NATO by 2027.

