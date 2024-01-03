Japan Earthquake Death Toll Increases to 62 People, 300 Others Injured

#Japan #Earthquake #Death #Toll #Increases #People #Injured

Tokyo –

Japanese authorities continue to update the death toll from the strong earthquake that rocked the Ishikawa Prefecture area earlier this year. So far, more than 60 people have been confirmed dead and more than 300 others have been injured.

As reported AFP and NHKWednesday (3/1/2024), Ishikawa Prefectural authorities reported that the number of people killed by the earthquake on Monday (1/1) had again increased to at least 62 people.

Japanese authorities recorded the earthquake as having a magnitude of 7.6, while the United States Geological Survey or USGS recorded the earthquake as having a magnitude of 7.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A report from a local official who did not want to be named, but is responsible for disaster response in the Ishikawa area, said that more than 300 people were injured as a result of the earthquake. Around 20 of them suffered serious injuries.

Rescue operations continue in the Ishikawa area which was worst affected by the earthquake. It is feared that many victims are still trapped under the rubble of collapsed houses and buildings.

Officials in the city of Wajima, a coastal town in Ishikawa, reported at least 25 houses collapsed in its area. Firefighters had to use electric saws to get into the collapsed building to evacuate trapped victims.

A large fire triggered by the earthquake also burned down around 200 houses in the city of Wajima, specifically around the famous Asaichi street in the city center. Most of what burned were wood shops.

Read the full news on the next page.

Watch DetikPagi Live:

Watch Video: Before-After Appearance of Earthquake Impact in Japan via Satellite

[Gambas:Video 20detik]