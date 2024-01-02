Japan Lifts All Tsunami Warnings After Powerful Earthquake

#Japan #Lifts #Tsunami #Warnings #Powerful #Earthquake

Japanese authorities have lifted all tsunami warnings and advisories that were in effect after a powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude struck on Monday (1/1) local time.

As reported AFPTuesday (2/1/2023), an official from the Japan Meteorological Agency announced the lifting of the tsunami warning on Tuesday (2/1) local time.

However, according to the official, who declined to be named, small changes in tidal levels were still possible about a day after strong shaking in western Japan triggered tsunami waves more than one meter high.

The United States Geological Survey or USGS recorded the earthquake that rocked the Ishikawa prefecture area on the main island of Honshu as having a magnitude of 7.5. However, Japanese authorities recorded the earthquake as having a magnitude of 7.6 and said that it was one of more than 90 earthquakes that rocked the area until early Tuesday (2/1) morning, around 01.00 local time.

Japanese authorities reported that the death toll from the earthquake had risen to at least six people.

The scale of damage caused by the earthquake on Monday (1/1) continues to increase. Local news footage showed buildings collapsing, boats sinking in the harbor, houses burned down and local residents without electricity in the winter.

A tsunami warning was put in place for the area by Japanese authorities, before being lowered to advisory level. However, local authorities reported that waves as high as at least 1.2 meters swept the Wajima port area on Monday (1/1) local time.

A series of small tsunamis were reported in several other areas. However, warnings about much larger tsunami waves did not occur.

