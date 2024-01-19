Japan parks lunar lander on the moon, fate of device unclear

#Japan #parks #lunar #lander #moon #fate #device #unclear

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 16:38

Japan has become the fifth country to land a lunar lander on the moon. Moon lander SLIM (Smart Lander Investigating Moon) landed at 4:21 PM Dutch time. The animation could be followed live on the Japanese space agency JAXA YouTube channel.

JAXA is still investigating whether the lunar lander survived the landing properly. It is not clear how long that will take.

SLIM was intended to land within 100 meters of its target. The countries that previously went to the moon had never been able to do that. Whether the Japanese have succeeded remains to be determined. That will take another month, JAXA says.

SLIM will investigate moon rocks. JAXA expects the landing technique used will be useful in the search for oxygen, fuel and water on the moon’s hilly polar regions. There are also two robots on board that can move around the moon.

Japan wants to play a larger role in space. It collaborates with the American NASA. The intention is for a Japanese astronaut to set foot on the moon sometime in the coming years as a member of NASA’s Artemis project. The aim is to bring people to the moon again.

Previously, the US, Russia, China and India succeeded in successfully landing on the moon. That this is far from a routine job became clear last year, when three attempts failed, including one by Russia.

