Japan parks lunar lander on the moon, solar panels don’t work

APMaanlander SLIM on its way to the moon

NOS News•yesterday, 4:38 PM•Adjusted yesterday, 8:53 PM

Japan has become the fifth country to send a spacecraft to the moon, but it is unclear whether it can function there. The solar panels are not working, said a spokesperson for the national space agency JAXA.

As long as the batteries are still functioning, communication with Earth is possible and instructions can also be sent to the craft SLIM, but the batteries are likely to be empty after a few hours.

It is still unclear whether and how the problem can be solved. The data that SLIM sends to Earth must be analyzed. JAXA wants to announce the outcome in a week.

SLIM landed at 4:21 PM Dutch time. The animation could be followed live on JAXA’s YouTube channel. Afterwards, the suspicion quickly arose that something was wrong, because it took two hours for JAXA to speak to the press.

Close to the goal

SLIM is about the size of a passenger car. The spacecraft was planned to land within 100 meters of its target. The countries that previously went to the moon had never been able to do that. Whether the Japanese have succeeded remains to be determined. That will take another month, JAXA says.

SLIM must investigate moon rocks. JAXA expects the landing technique used will be useful in the search for oxygen, fuel and water on the moon’s hilly polar regions. There were two robots on board. One of them should have recorded the landing.

JAXA SLIM’s landing could be followed live on JAXA’s YouTube channel

Japan wants to play a larger role in space. It collaborates with the American space agency NASA. A Japanese astronaut is scheduled to set foot on the moon sometime in the coming years as a member of NASA’s Artemis project. The aim is to bring more people to the moon.

Previously, the US, Soviet Union, China and India succeeded in successfully landing on the moon. That this is far from a routine job became clear last year, when three attempts failed, including one by Russia.

The lunar lander flew with this rocket in September:

With this rocket, Japan wants to be the fifth country to land on the moon

