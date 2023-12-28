Japan sends a sniper to the moon

#Japan #sends #sniper #moon

Moon Sniper currently orbits the moon approximately every 6.4 hours. However, in the coming weeks, it will gradually narrow its orbit and move closer and closer to the lunar surface in preparation for the historic landing attempt scheduled for mid-January.

If successful, Japan will join a very small group as only the fifth country to land on the moon.

Currently, China and India are the only countries that have safely landed a vehicle on the Moon this century.

The Japanese rover aims to perform a pinpoint landing and collect data on lunar rocks that will help scientists better understand how the moon formed.

The Moon Sniper lander will attempt to land at 12:20 a.m. Japan time on January 20.

The unit will target a landing zone approximately 100 meters long, a much smaller target than the typical kilometer range, earning it the nickname Moon Sniper for its precision. If successful, it is expected to explore an area near a small impact crater called Shioli, close to the Apollo 11 landing site where NASA astronauts first landed in 1969.

Cover image source: Shutterstock