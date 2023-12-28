Japan sends a sniper to the moon

#Japan #sends #sniper #moon

Moon Sniper currently orbits the moon approximately every 6.4 hours. However, in the coming weeks, it will gradually narrow its orbit and move closer and closer to the lunar surface in preparation for the historic landing attempt scheduled for mid-January.

If successful, Japan will join a very small group as only the fifth country to land on the moon.

Currently, China and India are the only countries that have safely landed a vehicle on the Moon this century.

The Japanese rover aims to perform a pinpoint landing and collect data on lunar rocks that will help scientists better understand how the moon formed.

The Moon Sniper lander will attempt to land at 12:20 a.m. Japan time on January 20.

The unit will target a landing zone approximately 100 meters long, a much smaller target than the typical kilometer range, earning it the nickname Moon Sniper for its precision. If successful, it is expected to explore an area near a small impact crater called Shioli, close to the Apollo 11 landing site where NASA astronauts first landed in 1969.

Cover image source: Shutterstock

Also Read:  SpaceX Dragon Cargo Capsule Separates from ISS After Delay

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Index – Abroad – From January you can travel to Kenya without a visa
Index – Abroad – From January you can travel to Kenya without a visa
Posted on
Taxi drivers at Brussels airport strike due to mandatory Dutch exam | Economy
Taxi drivers at Brussels airport strike due to mandatory Dutch exam | Economy
Posted on
Japan sends a sniper to the moon
Japan sends a sniper to the moon
Posted on
Where did the Romanian Fleet go and how was it disposed of?
Where did the Romanian Fleet go and how was it disposed of?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News