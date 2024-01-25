Japan Sentences Man to Death for Arson at Anime Studio Kills 36 People

#Japan #Sentences #Man #Death #Arson #Anime #Studio #Kills #People

A Japanese court sentenced a man to death for an arson attack on an animation studio called KyoAni in 2019, which killed at least 36 people.

As reported AFPThursday (25/1/2024), the fire that destroyed the KyoAni or Kyoto Animation building was recorded as the deadliest crime in Japan in decades, which shocked the anime industry and fans around the world.

On July 18 2019, in the morning, the defendant named Shinji Aoba (45) broke into the building, poured gasoline on the ground floor and then lit it on fire. According to some survivors, Aoba shouted “Die!” when carrying out the action.

Many of those killed were young, including a 21-year-old woman. A number of victims were found on the spiral staircase leading to the roof of the building, indicating they lost their lives while desperately trying to save themselves.

Apart from killing at least 36 people, more than 30 other people were injured in the fire.

Japanese firefighters called such an incident “unprecedented” and said rescuing people trapped inside the building was “extremely difficult.”

An eyewitness told local media at the time that the flames were large. “It was like I was seeing hell,” he said.

Aoba, who was arrested near the scene, was charged with five criminal charges, including murder, attempted murder and arson. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Aoba at trial.

