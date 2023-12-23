Japan to export Patriot missiles to US, revising “Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment” – BBC News

On the 22nd, the Japanese government revised its “Three Principles for Transfer of Defense Equipment” and decided to export Patriot surface-to-air interceptor missiles to the United States. This is a change from the long-standing pacifist policy.

The White House welcomed the move. Japan’s decision will allow the United States to send its own stockpile of missiles to Ukraine.

Western countries are running low on ammunition supplies to Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

The Patriot missile is one of the most advanced weapons the United States has supplied to Ukraine.

Until now, Japan has only allowed parts for “licensed products” ordered by a country where a company has a license to be sent to the licensee country. However, under the new rules, finished products can also be sent.

Immediately after the government announced the revision of the Three Principles, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the transfer of Patriot missiles owned by the Self-Defense Forces to the US military. The statement said, “Transferring the missiles to the United States and supplementing the U.S. military inventory will contribute to strengthening security and defense cooperation with the United States, as well as contributing to Japan’s security and the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.” Japan and the U.S. have confirmed that this will be done, and it has positive significance from the perspective of Japan’s national security.”

It also “requires the U.S. government to ensure that it is not provided to anyone other than the U.S. government, including U.S. forces deployed outside the Indo-Pacific region, and to obtain Japan’s prior consent for use for other purposes or transfer to third countries.” These things are included in the announcement.

Japan continues to prohibit arms exports to warring parties.

However, the latest amendment would allow the United States to replenish its stockpile with Japanese-made Patriot missiles. The US government would then be able to send its own missiles to Ukraine.

In Japan, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is manufacturing Patriot missiles under license from U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin and RTX.

The United States is said to have long asked Japan to revise its rules on arms exports. This is the first rule change since 2014.

In addition to Patriot missiles, the Financial Times reported on the 21st that Japan is currently considering exporting to the UK 155mm artillery shells manufactured under license from British defense giant BAE Systems. I told it as a story.

Japan’s National Security Council (NSC) is expected to decide on a case-by-case basis which parts to export to which countries.

The latest rule changes were made at a time when Japan was struggling with its own long-standing pacifist stance.

After World War II, Japan adopted a constitution that prohibited war, except in self-defense. The constitution does not officially recognize the military, limiting it to self-defense capabilities.

The “Three Principles on Arms Exports” that were originally enacted completely prohibited arms exports, but in 2014, under the Abe administration, they were relaxed for the first time in 50 years and became the “Three Principles on the Transfer of Defense Equipment.” China was suspicious of this move.

Japan also announced last year that it would double its defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2027, citing threats from China and North Korea.

Japan is concerned about China’s military expansion efforts. If a conflict breaks out in Taiwan, Japan could not only be drawn into a war between the United States and China, but also be targeted as an ally of the United States. Japan is home to U.S. military bases and has the largest concentration of troops outside the United States.

For Japan, North Korea also remains a constant threat to the country’s survival. North Korea has launched a record number of missiles this year, several of which passed over Japan. For this reason, there is a growing sense of crisis regarding North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

