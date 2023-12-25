Japanese cross fingers: lunar lander “Moon Sniper” in lunar orbit, landing attempt on January 19

The lunar lander will now circle the moon for several weeks. The landing will in principle take place on January 19 around 4 p.m. Belgian time. The landing itself is scheduled for 20 minutes later, JAXA said.

SLIM would have to land a maximum of barely 100 meters from the target, while for a moon landing this could normally be several kilometers or even more. JAXA is talking about an “unprecedented precision landing”. The lunar lander carries a special instrument for this purpose, the size of a tennis ball. Because the lunar lander would land so precisely, it was nicknamed the “Moon Sniper”, as precise as a sniper, so to speak.

Precise landing offers additional advantages, because the right surface or location can be chosen, such as rock or a crater. It can also make the search for water easier.

In September, the launch vehicle with SLIM on board left Japan. The departure of the “Moon Sniper” with the H-IIA missile was followed by 35,000 spectators.

