Japanese government appoints first woman to highest rank in country’s navy

Japan appointed for the first time a woman to the position of admiral of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, the de facto highest rank in the country’s navy, public broadcaster NHK reported today, cited by Reuters.

Natsue Kondo, 57, director of the archipelago’s Naval Forces officer candidate school, was also appointed regional inspector general of one of the five units of this type spread across Japan to oversee security and relief operations in case of of catastrophe.

The future admiral will, from December 22nd, head the Ominato regional unit, based in the city of Mutsu, in the north of the country.

Natsue Kondo will oversee the waters of the Tsugaru Strait and around Hokkaido, also marking the first appointment of a woman to this role.