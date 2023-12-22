Japanese Kōjiang Ryū Takahashi Ramen Hong Kong store opens!Grilled flying fish soup base ramen and tsukemen + back fat soy sauce ramen

#Japanese #Kōjiang #Ryū #Takahashi #Ramen #Hong #Kong #store #opensGrilled #flying #fish #soup #base #ramen #tsukemen #fat #soy #sauce #ramen

Japanese Kōkōryū Takahashi Ramen announced the soft opening of its Hong Kong store on December 23! Takahashi Ramen main store is located in Shinjuku. It is a famous ramen restaurant with a Tabelog score of nearly 3.7. The store’s signature grilled flying fish salt ramen is the first soup base created by founder Yuka Takahashi in 2015. It has created a “burnt flying fish soup base” in Japan. “The trend has opened a total of 9 branches in Ueno, Ginza, Ebisu and other places in Japan. Let me show you the menu of the Hong Kong store now!

Grilled flying fish salt ramen soup base is thick and fragrant

The first must-try is the Yakibiko salt ramen. The soup base is made from pork bone and chicken bone broth, Yakibukuro, dried small fish and kombu. The thick Yakibukuro soup base is a combination of three signature ramen: “Yakibiko Salt Ramen” ”, “Back Fat Soy Sauce Ramen”, and “Shaked Flying Fish Tsukemen” share the same soup base. Tobiko salt ramen is made with salt sauce and aromatic oil. Takahashi’s original salt sauce is made from tobiko stock cooked at two different temperatures and added with Okinawa natural salt; the aromatic oil brings out the aroma of tobiko. It is refined to the extreme; the noodles are specially made from carefully selected wheat flour, and are kneaded into a curved surface by the staff right before being put into the pot, making it easier for the noodles to hang on to the soup. When the ramen is served, take a sip of the soup while it’s still hot to appreciate the aromatic and mellow flavor of the grilled flying fish, and then take a sip of the noodles to appreciate the rich texture of the special noodles.

Grilled flying fish miso barbecued pork ramen $109

Another masterpiece: back fat soy sauce ramen

If you want to try tsukemen, Takahashi Ramen also has a different kind of yakisoba tsukemen. The soup base is a shabu-shabu fish soup base made by adding shabu-shabu flying fish to white stock, and then mixed with kombu water made from the kombu extract used in matsumae pickles. When mixed with the noodles, the flavor of the kombu water is outstanding, and you can feel the soup base in every mouthful. Tsukemen with varying flavors. The noodles are Takahashi’s special straight noodles, and the smooth texture of the noodles changes in layers as you eat. In addition to the grilled flying fish, the back fat soy sauce ramen is also the representative product of Takahashi Ramen. The soup base is boiled with pig back fat and soy sauce. It is rich and smooth. It is made with Japan’s famous Sekihara 100% soybean soybean sauce wine and paired with Boiled with a large amount of small fish, the bitterness of the small fish is reinterpreted.

Special grilled flying fish soup noodle $99

Special back fat soy sauce ramen $113

Takahashi Ramen No. 1 Hong Kong Store

Address: Shop 118A, 1/F, Mikiki, San Po Kong, Kowloon

Opening date: Trial opening: December 23, 2023 (Saturday) / Official opening: January 19, 2024 (Friday)

Business hours: Monday to Sunday 11:30am – 10pm (9:30 Last order)

