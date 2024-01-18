Japanese lander SLIM lands on the moon – Kosmonautix.cz

#Japanese #lander #SLIM #lands #moon #Kosmonautix.cz

Japan may become the fifth country in history to make a soft landing on the surface of the moon – after the Soviet Union, the US, China and India. It will depend on how the lander SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon), prepared by the Japanese space agency JAXA, is handled. This lander is mainly intended to test the ability of a very precise landing and carries two small mobile “rovers” LEV-1 and LEV-2 on board, which are to test the ability of small machines to move on the surface of the moon. The landing at the Shioli crater should take place on January 19 around 16:20 our time. We will be following the progress of the landing as part of a live and Czech-commented broadcast, to which we cordially invite you.

﻿

Sources of information:

https://en.wikipedia.org/

https://www.planetary.org/

https://global.jaxa.jp/

Image Sources:



Contact the author: report errors, inaccuracies, comments