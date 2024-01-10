Japanese left-hander Shōta Imanaga agrees with Cubs

#Japanese #lefthander #Shōta #Imanaga #agrees #Cubs

The Cubs have made their first impact move this winter by agreeing to Japanese left-hander Shōta Imanaga pending a medical, sources told MLB Network correspondent Jon Paul Morosi on Tuesday night.

Chicago’s northern team had not made any noise this offseason beyond hiring Craig Counsell as its manager, but with Imanaga they have added a luxury starter to the rotation.

Imanaga was placed in the post system by the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, giving him the opportunity to pursue a major league opportunity after eight seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Although Imanaga hasn’t made as much of a splash as his compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the 30-year-old left-hander is an excellent pitcher in his own right and figures to be a possible second or third starter in the majors.

Using a four-pitch mix, including a fastball, a splitter, a slider and a curveball, Imanaga had a 3.18 ERA in 1,002.2 career innings in Japan.

Major League fans got a good look at Imanaga when he pitched for his country in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. After solid performances against South Korea in the group stage and against Italy in the quarterfinals, Imanaga started and won the decisive game against the United States team.