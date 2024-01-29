Japanese lunar lander back at work

#Japanese #lunar #lander #work

© via REUTERS

The Japanese lunar lander SLIM, which landed on January 20, has “resumed operations.” The Japanese space agency Jaxa announced this on Monday. So it seems that the power supply could be restored.

“We immediately started scientific observations with the camera on board,” said a short message on X. That message was accompanied by a photo showing a rock named Toy Poodle.

About ten days ago, Japan became the fifth country in the world to land a spacecraft on the moon. The SLIM lunar lander ultimately touched down 55 meters from its target – easily achieving its target of landing within 100 meters.

Shortly after landing, Jaxa had to announce that SLIM could not use its solar panels and was forced to cut power to save the batteries for a restart.