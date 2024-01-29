Japanese lunar lander back at work

#Japanese #lunar #lander #work

© via REUTERS

The Japanese lunar lander SLIM, which landed on January 20, has “resumed operations.” The Japanese space agency Jaxa announced this on Monday. So it seems that the power supply could be restored.

“We immediately started scientific observations with the camera on board,” said a short message on X. That message was accompanied by a photo showing a rock named Toy Poodle.

About ten days ago, Japan became the fifth country in the world to land a spacecraft on the moon. The SLIM lunar lander ultimately touched down 55 meters from its target – easily achieving its target of landing within 100 meters.

Shortly after landing, Jaxa had to announce that SLIM could not use its solar panels and was forced to cut power to save the batteries for a restart.

Also Read:  The Asus ROG Phone 8 mobile phones were presented

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Israeli Minister Crowds Join Demonstration Calling for Jewish Settlements in Gaza
Israeli Minister Crowds Join Demonstration Calling for Jewish Settlements in Gaza
Posted on
Łużycka Street and parking at the SKM terminus
Łużycka Street and parking at the SKM terminus
Posted on
Entangled particles travel back in time
Entangled particles travel back in time
Posted on
Montérégie: the body of a sixty-year-old woman found in the river in Acton Vale
Montérégie: the body of a sixty-year-old woman found in the river in Acton Vale
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News